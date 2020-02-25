JUST IN: Court sentences Olisa Metuh to seven years in prison

Related News

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Olisa Metuh, to seven years in prison for N400 million laundering fraud.

Justice Abang who delivered the sentence had earlier declared him guilty of the seven-count charge in the case that had been on for four years.

In respect to count one- seven years, on count two -7years, on count three -5years, on count four-7years, on count five- 3years and the second defendant shall pay N25 million, on count six-3years and second defendant shall pay N25 million and finally on count seven-7years in prison, with effect from today.

The judge said the terms of prison shall run concurrently.

The judge further held that the convict shall pay the sum of N 375million to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Mr Abang said the enrolment of judgement order shall be served.