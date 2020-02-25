UPDATED: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Related News

Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead.

Mr Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

He was ousted as president during the Arab Spring that spread across the region in 2011.

Born Muhammad Hosni El Sayed Mubarak on May 4, 1928, he was a career officer in the Egyptian Air Force before joining politics.

He was aged 91.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Egypt over Mr Mubarak’s death.

“Mr Buhari commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag,” Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

“As a public servant, President Buhari believes Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, will always be remembered.”