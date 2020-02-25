BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Related News

Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead, Al Jazeera is reporting.

Mr Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

He was ousted as president during the Arab Spring that spread across the region in 2011.

Born Muhammad Hosni El Sayed Mubarak on May 4, 1928, he was a career officer in the Egyptian Air Force before joining politics.

He was aged 91.

Details later…