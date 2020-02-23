Tyson Fury knocks out Wilder to become champion

Related News

Though he did not achieve his second-round knockout target, Tyson Fury has beaten Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Fury was indeed ruthless in the feisty bout that took place in Las Vegas, dropping Wilder twice before the American team threw in the towel in the seventh round.

He has thus handed Wilder the first loss of his professional career and ends his five-year reign as champion, sealing his own return to the summit of boxing.

Fury proved his worth a great deal as he literally bullied the man widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers the division has ever seen, nullifying the threat that had seen Wilder rack up 41 knockout wins from 43 fights.

Wilder hit the canvas for just the second time in his career in the third round with Fury coming within seconds of sealing the contest early.

The mauling continued with Wilder unable to clear his head as Fury continued the brutal assault. In the fifth, he was down again, rocked again in the opening seconds of the seventh with a vicious left hook.

The end was near, and as Fury backed his man into the corner landing unanswered hooks, the towel came in.

Fury previously ruled the heavyweight division after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 before he lost his career to drugs and depression.

In the earlier meeting between Wilder and Fury, the duo settled for a split decision in their first bout in December 2018.

But Fury was undisputedly the better fighter in the Las Vegas bout and he has claimed a sweet victory over one of his bitter rivals.

Last October, Fury revealed he planned to retire from boxing after three more fights.

With one of those fights ticked off, a unification bout with IBF, WBO and WBA (Super) champion, Anthony Joshua, looms on the horizon even though another bout with Wilder was already reported before Saturday’s fight.