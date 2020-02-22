MTN Sim Controversy: Buhari’s daughter disowns SSS over illegal arrest

Related News

The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, has disowned the State Security Service (SSS) in the human rights abuse allegations levelled against her by Anthony Okolie, a man detained by the SSS for 10 weeks over the use of a sim card previously used by Hanan.

Hanan’s lawyer, M.E. Sheriff, in a counter affidavit filled on Friday, agreed that the MTN sim card which caused the dispute was once used by her.

She, however, claimed not to be aware that any arrest was made by the SSS.

Hanan in the 20 paragraph affidavit obtained by PREMIUM TIMES said although she was not happy with the complaint from the public that someone else was using her former sim card, but “I have never complained to the State Security Service or any law enforcement agency in Nigeria or outside the country to make arrest of anyone.”

The president’s daughter said she is being “accused of an allegation, she knows nothing about”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Okolie was illegally arrested and detained by the SSS. He has dragged Hanan, MTN and the SSS before a Federal High Court in Asaba for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

He is seeking an order to “compel the respondents to jointly or severally to pay the applicant the sum of N500 million as general and aggravated damages for the gross and unlawful violation of the applicant’s right to acquire moveable properties, freedom of movement and self dignity.”

On February 12, when the matter was heard before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, Hanan’s lawyer said there was no need to make a reply to the allegations.

The lawyer was later condemned by the judge who furiously responded saying: “What do you mean you haven’t seen a reason? Sheriff, how can you not see a reason? Somebody has accused you. Even if it is to say, ‘I didn’t do so’, can’t you respond? You’re saying you did not see a reason. Sheriff, what kind of thing is this?”

PREMIUM TIMES understands that it was the judge’s condemnation that necessitated Hanan’s counter affidavit in which she disowned the SSS.

‘False’

Reacting to the counter affidavit, Mr Okolie, in court papers seen by PREMIUM TIMES, said it is not true that Hanan did not order the arrest.

“I was told by the DSS that it was Hanan Buhari that told them to arrest me. My file was named “first family” and they called her 3 different times to come to substantiate the allegations against me but she did not show up”.

Tope Akinyode, who is representing Mr Okolie, told PREMIUM TIMES that he is confident his client will get justice through the court, being the last hope of the common man.

The case has been adjourned to March 3, 2020.