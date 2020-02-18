Related News

A senior official working in the State House, Abuja, has been murdered.

Laetitia Dagan, an Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, was murdered in her house on Monday night, an official said.

Attah Esa, the Deputy Director Information in the State House, said 47-year Ms Dagan, from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8 p.m.

“But by 11 p.m., she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons,” the spokesperson said.

In his reaction, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, described the killing of Ms. Dagan as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Mr Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit, according to the statement from Mr Esa.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” he told the family members.

Mr Arabi expressed confidence that “the police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

He prayed that God should comfort Ms Dagan’s family, the entire staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.