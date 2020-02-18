Aso Rock official murdered

AsoRockVilla
AsoRockVilla. [PHOTO CREDIT: Information Nigeria]

A senior official working in the State House, Abuja, has been murdered.

Laetitia Dagan, an Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, was murdered in her house on Monday night, an official said.

Attah Esa, the Deputy Director Information in the State House, said 47-year Ms Dagan, from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8 p.m.

“But by 11 p.m., she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons,” the spokesperson said.

In his reaction, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, described the killing of Ms. Dagan as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Mr Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit, according to the statement from Mr Esa.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” he told the family members.

Mr Arabi expressed confidence that “the police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

He prayed that God should comfort Ms Dagan’s family, the entire staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.