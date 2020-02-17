JUST IN: Court bars INEC from deregistering some political parties

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the electoral commission, INEC, from deregistering some political parties.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order on Monday morning following a suit by some of the affected parties.

The judge, in her ruling, said INEC failed to counter the application by the applicants whose rights must be protected.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how INEC deregistered 74 political parties.
INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, said the action was in preparation for the coming 2023 general elections.

The INEC chairman further said the deregistration followed the poor performance of the parties in the 2019 general elections and court-ordered re-run elections arising from litigations.

According to him, the 74 political parties did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitutional Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Details later…

