JUST IN: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

Related News

Even if they finish in the top-four this season in the Premier League, Manchester City look destined to miss out on next season’s Champions League as they have been banned from the prestigious competition and all other UEFA competitions for the next two seasons.

The English Premier League side have also been fined £24.9 million for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

As reported by Sky Sports, an Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found the Premier League champions guilty of serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

In a statement, UEFA said City “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016”.

The club were also found guilty of “failing to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.”

After the news broke, Man City released the following statement: “Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation, had even begun. The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgement as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”