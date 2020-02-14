INEC declares PDP candidate, Douye Diri, governor-elect of Bayelsa

and

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

The electoral commission declared the PDP candidate winner of the November 16 governorship election.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said this while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the decision was in compliance with the Supreme court order nullifying the election of the All Progressives Congress APC candidate, David Lyon, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

On Thursday, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Mary Odili sacked Mr Lyon, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

Mr Lyon was sacked on the grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information before the commission.

The apex court, in the judgment delivered by Ejembi Eko, consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread, the winner.

Mr Diri would be issued a certificate of return any moment from now.

DETAILED RESULT BY ORDER OF THE SUPREME COURT

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.