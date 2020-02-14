INEC declares PDP candidate, Douye Diri, governor-elect of Bayelsa

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

The electoral commission declared the PDP candidate winner of the November 16 governorship election.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said this while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the decision was in compliance with the Supreme court order nullifying the election of the All Progressives Congress APC candidate, David Lyon, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

On Thursday, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Mary Odili sacked Mr Lyon, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

Mr Lyon was sacked on the grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information before the commission.

The apex court, in the judgment delivered by Ejembi Eko, consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread, the winner.

Mr Diri would be issued a certificate of return any moment from now.

DETAILED RESULT BY ORDER OF THE SUPREME COURT

—