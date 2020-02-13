Bayelsa Supreme Court judgment danger to Nigeria’s democracy – APC

Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the APC Secretariat
File photo of Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the APC Secretariat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the Supreme Court judgment which sacked its candidate, David Lyon, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

The apex court sacked Mr Lyon on Thursday on the grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented a false certificate to the electoral body, INEC, in the build-up to the election.

Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest number of votes and secured 25 per cent of votes in five of Bayelsa’s eight local governments and is expected to be declared the winner of the November 16 election.

However, the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, said the “judgement lacks the fruits of justice” and was based on mere technicalities which portend “danger to our democracy.

“Where justice and democracy thrive on the altar of technicalities, it constitutes a danger to our democracy. Nobody has raised issues whether David Lyon and his running mates won an overwhelming majority,” he said at the party’s secretariat Thursday evening.

Mr Oshiomhole continued: “PDP candidate does not have one-quarter of the total lawful votes cast in that election in two-thirds of the eight local government areas in Bayelsa State.”

Possible Petition

Mr Oshiomhole vowed to challenge the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“Therefore, from the facts available to us and in due consultation with our lawyers, it is clear that no candidate meets the requirements of the Supreme Court, which means no one can be sworn in legally tomorrow unless there is deliberate attempt to abuse the legal process.

READ ALSO: Court of Appeal reserves judgement on suit challenging Tambuwal’s election

“We have accordingly asked our lawyers to look at all the windows that exist in law and take steps to ensure that the will of the people of Bayelsa State is not undermined on the altar of technicalities,” he said.

He also referred to a similar case in 1999.

“In 1999, there was a similar case in Bauchi involving Governor Adamu Muazu. The court found that his running mate was not qualified for whatever reason to contest that election, and accordingly, the Supreme Court nullified the election of Governor Adamu Muazu and the court as a consequence directed INEC to conduct a fresh election.”

Mr Oshiomhole implored his party’s loyalists and the people of Bayelsa to stay optimistic.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.