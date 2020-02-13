Nigerian mob sets businessman’s house ablaze over alleged killing in South Africa

Related News

A mob in Umuoru Etiti village, Ubulu Community in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, on Wednesday, burnt down the home of a South Africa-based businessman, Declan Nsofor, for allegedly killing his ‘brother’.

This followed an online video that showed Mr Nsofor killing his kinsman, Odenigbo Ife (aka Ideh) in South Africa, during a fight.

Mr Nsofor, in the video, which went viral on Tuesday, was seen fighting Mr Ife “and refusing to listen to pleas by people around to stop fighting”.

At a point, he was seen picking up a large stone and hitting Mr Ife. The ‘victim’ fell to the ground and reportedly died instantly.

They were said to be fighting over a business deal gone bad.

According to unconfirmed social media accounts, Mr Odenigbo stood surety for Mr Nsofor over a business deal.

But, after several months, Mr Nsofor was said to have foot-dragged in paying the debt, a development that led to the fight.

The video incensed the youth from Amorie Ubulu who mobilised and set the house of the suspect on fire, a community source said.

Apart from setting the house of the suspect ablaze, the irate youth destroyed all his property.

Police spokesman in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He said that the police had begun the manhunt for those who set the house ablaze.

“Information revealed that two brothers, one Nsofor Nwazugbo, of Etiti Ubulu and one Ideh Odenigbo of Amorie Ubulu, residents in South Africa had conflict of interest in the early hour of today which resulted in fight and led to the death of Ideh Odenigbo in South Africa.

“Information got to the village youths whereby the angry youths of the deceased person set the house of the suspect and properties worth millions of naira ablaze.

“We mobilised to the scene, took photographs of the burnt building. No arrest had been made yet but serious effort is in progress to arresting the perpetrators for possible prosecution,” Mr Ikeokwu said.