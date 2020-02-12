Iconic Nigerian highlife musician, Victor Olaiya, is dead

Related News

The doyen of highlife music in Nigeria, Victor Abimbola Olaiya, is dead.

He died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital at exactly 12noon on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learned.

He was 89.

Bimbo Esho, managing director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd broke the news on Facebook.

Mrs. Esho, who is the daughter of highlife music enthusiast, Femi Esho, wrote, “We pray that the Doyen of highlife music find repose with the creator while wishing the family and entire music community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. And to my namesake Abimbola Olaiya I will miss your contribution to highlife music”.

More details later…