Nigerian Army sentences three officers to 10 years imprisonment for killing colleague

Nigerian Soldiers on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]

A general court-martial that sat at the army headquarters in Abuja on Friday slammed ten years jail term on three Nigerian soldiers for manslaughter, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Akeem Oseni and Ogbemudia Osawe, both majors, and Nuhu Dogary, a second lieutenant, were found guilty of torturing Collins Benjamin, a lance corporal, to death, a crime punishable under section 105 of the Armed Forces Act 2004 by life imprisonment.

Another officer, named Amosu, a captain, was, however, acquitted in a case that spanned three years.

While Messrs Osawe and Dogary have been remanded in custody, Mr Oseni has since been at large having taken permission to use the toilet after the judgement was passed.

Military sources briefed on the matter said the deceased died after the convicts ordered him to “forward roll” on a football pitch in Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, on Feb 23, 2017.

Forward rolling is a maneuvering skill in warfare where one squats with both hands on the floor, saumasalting continuously in the way a tyre rolls.

It is understood that the judgment of the martial court is subject to confirmation by the Army Council which is headed by the Minister of Defence.

The Nigerian police and the State Security Service have been put on alert to apprehend the runaway convict.

