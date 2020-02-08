Bomb explodes near Ekiti govt house

Related News

There was an explosion in the old secretariat of the Ekiti State Government, Ado Ekiti, Saturday morning as a suspected bomb went off next door to the governor’s office.

According to The Cable, the explosion brought down a building around the area and also affected a section of the state’s ministry of chieftaincy affairs.

The explosion also damaged parts of the ministry of finance, and other buildings on the premises. There were no casualties.

Amba Asuquo, commissioner of police, was reportedly at the scene of the blast.

Mr Asuquo said preliminary investigation revealed the bomb might have gone off from the explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) office within the premises.

Muyiwa Olomilua, commissioner of information and civic orientation for Ekiti State, also confirmed the incident.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi at the site of the blast

“An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti. An initial on-the-spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties.”

Fayemi visits scene

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, visited the site of the explosion in Ado Ekiti this morning.

According to a statement on the official Twitter page of Ekiti State Government, he was accompanied by Mr Asuquo and the Chairman Council of Obas, Ajibade Alabi, who is the Alawe of Ilawe.

According to the statement, “the Police EOD office in Ado Ekiti exploded this morning. ”

“There were no casualties but the impact caused some damage to some government offices in the vicinity of the explosion.”