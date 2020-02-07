How armed robbers attacked banks, killed four officers – Police

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Ondo State Police Command has given details of the bank robbery which took place on Thursday at Ile-Oluji, in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed that two banks were attacked by the robbers who used dynamites to destroy their entrances before gaining access.

He said although the robbers succeeded in robbing one of the banks, they failed in their attempt to rob the other, which he identified as Polaris Bank.

According to Mr Joseph, four policemen died in the process but no civilians deaths were recorded.

“When they attacked one of the banks, they shot dead one of the policemen on duty,” he said. “But while they were trying to escape, they ran into four policemen who were on their own, guarding a VIP, and they killed three of them, making it four policemen who lost their lives in that incident.”

Mr Joseph said “while the robbers were being chased, they abandoned their getaway vehicle and escaped.”

He said the police would fish them out eventually and bring them to justice.

Bank Loss

Mr Joseph said the bank officials were yet to ascertain the amount of money stolen.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter, with the involvement of some of the special units of the police, such as the Explosives Ordinance Department and we will surely apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice,” added Mr Joseph.

Armed bandits are usually attracted to banks located in towns far removed from the state capital, Akure, which makes them (banks) easy targets for repeated attacks.

In August last year, armed bandits raided a bank in Iju-Ita Ogbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a female security guard and carting away large sums of money.

Also in September last year, a bank in Ido-Ani, in Ose local government area was attacked, with seven persons killed by the bandits.

