INEC deregisters 74 political parties

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deregistered 74 political parties.

The deregistered parties will not take part in future elections in the country.

The INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said the action was in preparation for the coming 2023 general elections.

The decision means Nigeria now has 18 political parties.

See the list of the delisted parties below:

The political parties that was deregistered by INEC
The political parties that was deregistered by INEC
The political parties that was deregistered by INEC
The political parties that was deregistered by INEC
The political parties that was deregistered by INEC
The political parties that was deregistered by INEC

