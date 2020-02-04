How Nigerian Customs intercepted $8 million at Lagos airport

Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller-general speaking about the intercepted $8 million at Lagos airport
Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller-general speaking about the intercepted $8 million at Lagos airport

Several large-sized brown paper wrappings containing a stash of foreign currency totalling $8.06 million was intercepted on the tarmac of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the Nigerian Customs Service said Tuesday.

Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller-general, said at a press conference in Lagos that the money was found in a vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

One suspect, identified as Chimezie Okonkwo, who is the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and taken into custody for further investigation, Mr Ali said.

“From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners,” said Mr Ali.

He added that the arrest was made when customs operatives suspected illegal movement of persons at the ‘E’ Wing of the airport tarmac.

“Acting on credible information, the command operatives at about 1200 hours on 16 January 2020, intercepted illegal movement of foreign currency at the tarmac,” he said.

“The consignment packed in a coaster bus was loaded in six big Bagco bags.

“On Saturday, 18 January 2020, an inventory of the consignment was taken, and was witnessed by representatives of the Directorate of State Security, Customs Intelligence Unit, Anti-Money-Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Unit, Customs Police and the suspect.

“At the end of the inventory taking, a total number of 20 sealed wraps were opened, counted, re-seated and re-wrapped under video coverage from the beginning of the exercise to the end. The total amount intercepted stood at $8,065,612.”

He said the consignment has been kept in safe custody, while preliminary investigations have commenced on the seizure.

“We will update you as the investigations unfold” he added.

The Customs boss advised Nigerian travellers and those in business to declare the cash with them if they chose to carry such.

“The threshold remains $10,000 and I will like to give assurance that they have nothing to fear in the process.”

No connection with seized money – NAHCO

In a statement on Tuesday, the management of NAHCO said it had nothing to do with the seized funds.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Customs intercept $8 million at Lagos airport

“Our attention has been brought to a press conference earlier today by the Comptroller – General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Col. Hammed Alli (rtd) to the effect that a vehicle belonging to NAHCO was intercepted with some cash in foreign currencies as it conveyed the money to an aircraft at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos,” the agency said in a statement.

“We wish to state unequivocally that NAHCO as an organization has no connection whatsoever with this alleged act.

“The company has initiated contact with the Nigerian Customs Service’ hierarchy to provide it with details of this incident.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, NAHCO will cooperate with all regulators, agencies and other stakeholders in not only finding out the truth about this unfortunate incident, but also rooting out malpractices in the sector.

“The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company does not condone irresponsible and criminal behaviour. The Company takes seriously the trust of its esteemed clients, partners and other stakeholders, both local and international, and will do everything to protect that trust,” the statement added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.