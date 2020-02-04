Nigerian Customs intercept $8 million at Lagos airport

The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, has intercepted $8,065,615 at the airport.

Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller-general, said at a press conference in Lagos Tuesday that the cash was intercepted in a car while it was about to be loaded into an aircraft.

He did not provide details of the aircraft but added that the money was stashed inside a vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

Mr Ali said a suspect, the driver of the vehicle and a staff of NAHCO, has been arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering.

He said the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes with the names of would-be owners.

“From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners,” Alli.

