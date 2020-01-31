JUST IN: Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo joins Manchester United

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo joins Manchester United

In what could best be described as keeping the best for last, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has made a sensational move back to the Premier League where he has been signed on loan by Manchester United.

United are interested in a six-month loan deal for Ighalo who is presently under contract with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Sky Sports broke the news as United reached agreement with Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month loan. But while the confirmation from United is still expected, the BBC reports that the former Super Eagles striker has indeed been signed.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new Chinese Super League season has been delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on deadline day.

While Ighalo is now primed to be the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United, his former Super Eagles team-mate John Obi Mikel was the first to sign a deal with the Red Devils but in the end did not play for the Premier League giants.

Before quiting the national team, the form of Ighalo had been eye-catching, finishing as top scorer at the 2019 African Cup of Nations and qualifying with seven goals, before scoring five at the tournament during the summer.

