Coronavirus: Inside details of raid on Abuja store selling ‘illegal’ Chinese seafood

Related News

Nigerian authorities have explained why they raided Panda Supermarket, a popular retail shop in Abuja.

The decision was a precautionary step to address the coronavirus scare, according to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported Wednesday how the supermarket was shut down after an inspection of the stall by the commission on Tuesday led to the discovery of illegal and expired seafood in a restricted compartment of the stall.

The seafood included snakes, frogs, octopus and various varieties of fish are believed to be imported from China.

The raid was made in the wake of the deadly coronavirus which has killed over a hundred individuals and infected thousands, according to China’s National Health Committee report on Sunday evening.

Reopened for business

But the supermarket which also stocks products like wines, pastries, baby products, drinks among others was open for business Wednesday evening when our reporters visited.

A management staffer said the shop was never shut nor was there a raid that he is aware of. Even when shown newspaper reports indicating otherwise, he only said, “I will check and get back to you”.

Entrance of Panda Supermarket

He never did. Other workers also refused to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, Babatunde Irukare, the Director-General of FCCPC told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening that the staff were only feigning ignorance, explaining how the commission ‘raided’ the superstore.

Raid

He said there was confirmation that the stall had a compartment that is discriminatory on Nigerians, restricting non-Asians from gaining entrance.

“We got information that there was a part of the store that is being discriminatory in the sense, that there is an area that Nigerians are not allowed into so what we did over the weekend is to send different surveillance teams to go and check it out.

“When we got credible information that that’s what’s going on, we started operations because it is a violation of consumer protection rights,” he noted.

Mr Irukera said there was a small white door that “staff only” was boldly written which turned out to be a “smokescreen to keep non-Asians away”.

Illegal Seafood Shop

“When we entered into the compartment, we discovered it was almost like another superstore within a superstore,” the Director said.

The official said all kinds of seafood brought in from China but are not registered with Nigerian Authorities were found there, adding that most of them were labelled in Chinese and “we could not tell if they met our labelling standards”.

Some products from China

“There were coolers concealed in the walls that edibles such as meat, pork, fish, snakes, octopus, frogs and all kinds of seafood are filled.

“Some of them were packaged but there was not enough information to track and trace them. Some have dates that have expired in 2018 and 2019 and some have expiration dates as far as 2033, 2087.

“Some were just openly displayed in the freezer and some were even kept in the toilets. We were concerned because we know these things are from China.”

‘Section shutdown’

The FCCPC boss said the entire store was temporarily shut on Tuesday while the restricted compartment loaded with illegal food items “was fully closed down and quarantined”.

“We’re not alleging that frozen food products from China are contaminated with coronavirus, but this is a sensitive time for heightened caution so in abundance of caution, we decided to quarantine all the livestock products and take the inventory of products that are inappropriate.

“We called in NAFDAC (the food and drug agency) and we both decided that that’s what to do. In the different parts of the store, there were also all kinds of contraband goods such as rice so we have no options than to close it down.

“The stall was completely shut down while we are removing all sorts of items from the place. But because of the jobs of Nigerians working over there, we decided to reopen the outer part of the store that is unrestricted at the end of the day. This is because we did not find any illegal or inappropriate product there.”

Ginger from China

The official insisted the restricted compartment was “closed and quarantined.”

“We will remove every illegal food item until there is nothing there again. Most of today (Wednesday), we are still moving things and the place will be closed down until fully evacuated.”

Coronavirus scourge

Mr Irukera noted that the shop has been placed on high surveillance. “We will start by running a check on all these items we picked, then we will check how they are getting there supply and the processes the shop goes through for getting their goods.

The official said the commission will file reports to other authorities such as the Port health and Customs in a bid to make sure that unhealthy food items are not entering Nigeria, especially from China “now that the world is very concerned with coronavirus.”

Nigeria is currently ramping up airport screenings, placed its port authorities on high alert and warned its citizens to suspend trips to China.

Black Carp from China

Its efforts are aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus on a country already hit by the yearly recurrence of Lassa Fever.

While the World Health Organisation has refrained from calling the outbreak a global emergency, it is a national emergency in China.

China has shut down public transportation and shops to limit the spread of the virus that has claimed 170 people, infected over 4,000, and spread to other countries.

The outbreak is believed to have originated at a market in Wuhan, China, and has since been reported in 17 other countries, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Canada, and the U.S.

The first case of the virus in Africa was reported after a Kenya airways passenger arrived Nairobi with flu-like symptoms.

According to health experts, there could also be undetected cases of the virus on the continent because of weak surveillance systems that exist in some nations across Africa.