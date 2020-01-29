Presidency attacks Abaribe, says if Buhari should go, ‘millions should also resign’

Related News

The Presidency has lashed out at Abia senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, after the lawmaker said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to protect Nigerians and should resign.

Mr Abaribe spoke Wednesday as senators discussed rampant insecurity in the country.

Several Senators called for the resignation of service chiefs, but Mr Abaribe said the man who appointed them should also go.

The senator wondered why the president would claim to be surprised at the rising insecurity in the country.

“If you want to treat an issue, you go to the head. We did not appoint the IG or the security chiefs. We will go to the president and ask him to resign,” the lawmaker said.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, interrupted the lawmaker and asked him to focus on how to tackle insecurity.

“Nigerians voted APC because they promised to tackle insecurity but they have failed…,” Mr Abaribe, a member of the opposition PDP, continued.

READ ALSO:

In a response late Wednesday, the Presidency said the call for Mr Buhari to step down was “foolish”.

It added, however, that should he leave, “there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.”

Read the full statement by spokesperson Garba Shehu below:

President Buhari to resign on what basis?

Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit. That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an arm chair critic, known for making stray comments.

If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air.

Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility.

Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it.