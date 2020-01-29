Senator asks Buhari to resign over insecurity

Senate in Plenary
Senate in Plenary

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as president over rising insecurity in the country.

He made the call on Wednesday when the Senate discussed a motion on national security challenges and the need to restructure Nigeria’s security system.

Mr Abaribe, who was the first to contribute to the motion, faulted the president for failing to tackle the security challenges in the country.

The senator wondered why the president will claim to be surprised at the rising insecurity in the country.

He also called out the presidential media aide, for referring to the Christian Association of Nigeria as a political party for condemning killings by Boko Haram.

“…If you want to treat an issue, you go to the head. We did not appoint the IG or the security chiefs. We will go to the president and ask him to resign,” the lawmaker said.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, interrupted the lawmaker and asked him to focus on how to tackle insecurity.

“Nigerians voted APC because they promised to tackle insecurity but they have failed…,” Mr Abaribe, a member of the opposition PDP, continued.

Again, Mr Lawan and cautioned him against being partisan.

Nasarawa senator, Abdullahi Adamu, also stood up to condemn Mr Abaribe’s comments and demanded that he withdraw them.

The deliberations are still underway.

The lawmakers have set aside Wednesday to discuss security challenges in the country that have seen attacks by Boko Haram, kidnappers and so-called “bandits” increase, especially in the northern part of the country.

On Tuesday, Mr Buhari said he was surprised at the growing insecurity, and said his government will be “harder” on bandits.

Details soon…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.