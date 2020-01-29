OAU Sex-for-marks Scandal: Investigative panel submits report

Related News

The anti-graft agency, ICPC, has expressed interest in prosecuting the sexual harassment allegation against a lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

This is as the panel set up by the university management to investigate the allegations submitted its report to the vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede.

The department is currently remarking the scripts of students who took the course taught by the concerned lecturer, IRS 305.

A 400-level student of the department of international relations, faculty of administration, Motunrayo Afolayan, accused the lecturer, Olabisi Olaleye, of sexually harassing her.

Following Ms Afolayan’s petition to the university’s centre for gender and social policy studies, a seven-member panel chaired by the provost of the institution’s postgraduate college, Yetunde Ajibade, was set up to investigate the matter.

Presenting the panel’s report on Monday, Mrs Ajibade said the members discharged their duties without fear or favour.

A statement issued by the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, noted the university’s zero tolerance for sexual and emotional harassment.

The statement reads in part; “Professor Ogunbodede urged any student or member of the university community to avail themselves of the opportunity of the open door policy of the present administration to report any infringement on their rights by anybody to the appropriate organ of the university for possible investigation and redress.

Mr. Olabisi Olaleye

“Accordingly, the university administration will now present the findings of the panel to the Academic and Promotion Committee of the university for deliberations who, in turn, will present the outcome to the university’ governing council for final decision.”

Mr Olarerwaju said the university would make the final decision on the matter public, even as the vice-chancellor thanked the public for their interest in the university, and pledge to always preserve the academic sanctity and intellectual integrity of the university.

ICPC expresses interest

A source at the ICPC confided in PREMIUM TIMES that the anti-corruption body is interested in prosecuting the matter to serve as deterrence.

The source, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said ICPC would collaborate with universities to rid their campuses of all forms of corruption.

“During the trial of Prof. Akindele, the one who was later sentenced by the court, ICPC had sought the commitment of the university to always share similar cases with it, so that prosecution can be better handled.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate that we only heard of this from a distance. But that will not discourage us from taking appropriate steps. We are watching very keenly, and awaiting the university’s verdict on the matter,” the source said

University remarks students’ scripts

Meanwhile, as a way of ensuring justice and fairness, the department of international relations has remarked the course taken by Mr Olaleye, which led to the controversy.

A source at the department, who does not want to be named, said the decision was taken after the department discovered that the results of IRS 305 with the course title of Diplomacy, taught by Olaleye alongside another lecturer, Omolara Akinyemi, were illegally released.