Nigeria’s security situation ‘alarming’, we’re having sleepless nights – Reps

The House of Representatives has lamented about the security situation in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu (Abia, APC), stated that the security situation in the country was ‘alarming.’

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming,” the lawmaker said.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the insecurity across the nation carried out by various armed groups and individuals. Apart from the resurgent Boko Haram attacks in the North-east, there have been increased cases of killings and kidnappings across the country. In one of the latest incidents, 13 people were killed in a Plateau community.

Amidst the insecurity, the presidency has said Nigerians have reasons to be grateful as the security situation is better than it was before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

“We know what the situation was as at 2015 and we know what it is today. Despite the reversals in security, it is still not as bad as it used to be in this country,” Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s spokesperson, said recently.

Mr Kalu stated the position of the House on Tuesday while briefing journalists in the National Assembly after the lawmakers adjourned plenary to honour one of their deceased colleagues, Mohammed Fagen-Gawo.

Mr Fagen-Gawo who represented Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, reportedly died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The late lawmaker was a member of the All Progressives Congress and a ranking member of the House.

NEW REFORMS

Mr. Kalu announced the lawmaker’s decision to come up with new reforms in 2020.

He also said the house would consider several other national issues including constitutional amendments.

“There will be a couple of them this year that will reflect the desire of the people.

“We can no longer discuss about it in low tones. The cries of those that have lost their lives are giving us sleepless nights and something needs to be done about it.”

Mr. Kalu added that the 9th Assembly is going to look at various legislative interventions with regards to insecurity in the country to ensure Nigerians are safe because it is a core mandate of every government to protect lives and property.

He said the lawmakers would also assist the police to be more effective.

“It is the responsibility of the police to take care of internal security, a role the constitution gave them mandate to play.

“The recent reports we are getting shows that the police is capable of handling our internal security. We are going to use legislative intervention to support them the more, and all the other role players within the Armed Forces,” he said.