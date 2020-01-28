15 killed, 38 injured as vehicle plunges into river – FRSC

Related News

Fifteen persons were on Tuesday killed on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Expressway when a truck in which the victims were travelling from Sokoto plunged into the Omi River in Ajegunle.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Ikpe, confirmed the incident. She said the 15 corpses have been recovered from the river.

Ms Ikpe said 38 others sustained serious injuries and have been taken to State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

She said rescue operatives led by the corps commander in Ijebu-Ode and rescue operatives from Ago Iwoye outpost were quickly mobilised to the scene.

The FRSC spokesperson said the corpses were evacuated to Sabo in Ijebu-Ode with the Sarki Hausawa making arrangements with the police for a mass burial of the dead victims.

She said the suspected cause of the crash was driver’s fatigue, adding that the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the dried Omi river, which has a narrow bridge bereft of safety guard railings.

The sector commander, Clement Oladele, commiserated with the families of the victims and advised passengers to desist from boarding vehicles designed only meant for transportation of goods.