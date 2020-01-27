How APC, PDP fared in Kano rerun elections

Related News

It was an almost total victory for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano but for the loss of a federal legislative seat.

Of the seven legislative seats for which rerun elections were held in the state, the APC won six while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in one.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ali Datti-Yako of the PDP defeated a former lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin of the APC, in the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency.

Mr Datti-Yako polled 48,601 votes against Mr Jibrin who scored 13,587 votes.

A former leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa of the APC, however, won his re-election to represent Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency.

INEC declared Mr Doguwa as winner having polled 66,667 votes against his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival who scored 6,323.

Mr Doguwa was first elected to the House of Representatives under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1991. He has also represented the constituency since 2003, making him one of the longest serving lawmakers.

Also, Munir Babba-Dan’Agundi of APC regained his seat to represent Kumbotso federal constituency after scoring 32,114 against the PDP candidate, Umar Balla, who got 31,258.

The APC also won the four state assembly seats whose rerun elections were also held on Saturday. The results show a tightly contested race between the APC and the PDP, similar to what obtained during the governorship election in the state last year.

See details of the legislative rerun results below.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

1. Tudun Wada/Doguwa APC 66, 667 PDP 6, 323

2. Kumbotso APC 32, 114 PDP 31, 258

3. Kiru/Bebeji APC 13, 507 PDP 48, 641

STATE ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

1. Madobi APC 25, 403 PDP 23, 625

2. Minjibir APC 18, 455 PDP 17, 607

3. Rogo APC 26, 730 PDP 26, 362

4. Bunkure APC 20, 566, PDP 19, 941