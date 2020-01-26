PDP candidate defeats Abdulmumin Jibrin lin Kano rerun

Related News

A former lawmaker, Abdulmumun Jibrin, has lost his re-election.

Mr Jibrin, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State, was defeated in the rerun election held on Saturday.

The returning officer, Abdullahi Arabic, a professor, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ali Datti-Yako, won the election.

Mr Datti-Yako polled 48,601 against Mr Jibrin who scored 13,587 votes.

The returning officer declared that Mr Datti-Yako satisfied the requirements of the law and was elected.

Mr Jibrin became popular nationally after he accused the leadership of the House of Representatives including the then speaker, Yakubu Dogara, of increasing the size of Nigeria’s budget for pecuniary gain.

The phenomen, widely known as budget padding, was condemned by many Nigerians. Mr Jibrin was suspended from the House of Representatives for about a year based on the allegation. The suspension was later voided by the court.

Mr Jibrin was initially re-elected in last year’s election. He led the campaign of the incumbent speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He was later sacked by the court which ruled that a fresh election be held in the constituency.

The fresh election was held on Saturday.

There were rumours that the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was not supporting Mr Jibrin for the re-election. But the lawmaker dismissed the reports recently after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the returning officer, Mr Arabic, also announced APC candidate Alhassan Ado as the winner of the rerun election at Tudun-Wada Doguwa federal constituency in the state.

He said the APC candidate polled 66,667 votes to defeat his PDP challenger, Salisu Yasha’u, who scored 6,322 votes.