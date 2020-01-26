Rerun Elections: APC, PDP share spoils in Kaduna, Cross River; PDP clinches Bauchi

Related News

Nigeria’s two largest parties showed their dominance again on Saturday as they won legislative seats in rerun elections held in various parts of the country.

Nuhu Goro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the rerun election for Sanga Constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

INEC Returning Officer, Haruna Aminu of the Ahmadu Bello University, announced the results in Kagarko on Sunday.

Mr Aminu said that the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly polled 24, 658 votes to beat Morondia Tanko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 20,206 votes.

INEC also announced Comfort Amwe of the PDP as the winner of the rerun election for Sanga constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Salihu Kargi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who announced the results in Gwantu on Sunday, said Mrs Amwe polled 19,815 votes to defeat Haliru Gambo-Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes.

The rerun election was conducted in 14 polling units in the local government.

APC wins reps seat in Ogun

INEC declared Kolapo Osunsanya, of the APCwinner of the election for Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency in Ogun.

INEC Returning Officer, Charles Onwuka, of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), announced the results on Saturday at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, collation centre of the constituency.

Mr Onwuka said that the APC candidate polled a total vote of 25,959 to defeat his closest rival, Taiwo Shote, of the PDP, who scored 21911 votes.

Bauchi: PDP clinches Gamawa Federal Constituency

Madaki Gololo of the PDP has emerged winner of Saturday’s rerun elections for Gamawa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.

Announcing the result in Gamawa town on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Abubakar Mayin of Federal University, Dutse, said Mr Gololo polled 21,223 votes to defeat his rival, Isa Wabu of the New Nigeria People’s Party who secured 15,004 votes.

Other candidates that contested are Dahiru Alhaji of ACP, Mustapha Ahmed of GPN, Ibrahim Aliyu of Merger Party and Bashir Dogowa of ADC who scored 102 votes, 248 votes, 78 votes and 152 votes respectively.

Others are Waziri Isa of PRP who scored 47 votes, Umar Husseini of DPC with 53 votes, Alhaji Umar of APP with 20 votes.

APC wins Reps seat in Cross River

The INEC declared Alex Egbonna of APC winner of the House of Representatives election for Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency in Cross River.

Alalibo Johnson, State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), announced the result on Sunday at the collation center in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area.

Mr Alalibo said the APC candidate got 29,716 votes to defeat his closest opponent, John Lebo of the PDP, who secured 26,039 votes.

The commission also declared Davies Etta of the PDP as the winner of Abi constituency seat in the State House of Assembly.

The PDP candidate garnered 13,349 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eyeng Iwqara of the APC who had 8, 792 votes.

The REC, however, said that, INEC cancelled election in Afafanyi/Igonigoni Ward, consisting of eight polling units with combined total of 5,616 registered voters, due to violence.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violence in Afafanyi/Igonigoni including the kidnap of a senior INEC official.

The official was later released. However, election materials carted away were not recovered.

The rerun elections were held based on different court rulings.