IGP directs Oyo CP to help reinstate sacked LG chairpersons

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioner of Police in Oyo state, Shina Olukolu, to take actions to implement the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on the sacked local government chairpersons in the state.

The IG, in a letter addressed to the chairman of the dissolved Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshiloye, urged the sacked ALGON chairman to liaise with the police commissioner to facilitate a smooth takeover of the local government areas in the state.

The letter, which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Idowu Owohunwa. It was in response to an earlier letter written by Mr Abass-Aleshiloye.

Titled “Re: Federal Government Order to Governor Seyi Makinde to Reverse Sack of Local Government/ Local Council Development Areas Chairmen in Oyo State- Result for Police Protection”, the letter was dated January 23 and reads:

“Your letter dated 21st, January, 2020 on the above underlined subject, refers,

“I am to inform you that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State to initiate appropriate actions in line with the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the matter.

“You may accordingly, liaise with him to facilitate. Accept the assurances of the esteemed regards of the Inspector General of Police, please”.

READ ALSO:

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had last week advised the Oyo State Government to reinstate the democratically elected council chairmen who were sacked last year by the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

But, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party replied the AGF, saying he has no business in the state.

The party urged the caretaker chairmen, who were appointed by Mr Makinde, to ignore the AGF’s directive.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said he could not speak on the letter.

Mr Fadeyi, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, added that he awaits further directive from the Commissioner of Police.

He said, “I can’t speak about the letter now until the commissioner says something about it. I can’t speak now. So, I await further directive.”