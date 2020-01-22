UPDATED: Lassa Outbreak: Kano govt confirms death of 3 persons, 292 others on watch list

The Kano State government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state, which has so far claimed the lives of three persons.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the state commissioner of health, Aminu Tsanyawa, said a pregnant woman, and two medical doctors who diagnosed her have died of the fever.

According to him, the ministry currently has a total of 292 persons who had contact with the said victims on a watch list. This, it said, would help to quickly quarantine anyone who shows any symptoms of the disease, to avoid further spread.

Mr Tsanyawa, a medical doctor said, the first victim was a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Gwale local government area of the state who fell sick two weeks after the death of her mother.

She was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital from a private hospital but also passed away on January 1.

“Following the report of the outbreak, and confirmation of samples, the state government swung into action, so as to expeditiously curtail the spread of the viral disease to this end, the state’s isolation centre at Year Gaya has been activated.

“Other measures taken include; activation of rapid response team, prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, contact tracing as well as daily coordination meeting at the state’s emergency operation centre amongst others,” the commissioner said.

Mr Tsanyawa urged the general public to disregard rumours, ensure proper hand hygiene, strengthen environmental sanitation and avoid contact with wild animals and rodents.

Other safety measures according to him are people should avoid poorly cooked meat, contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by them and urge the public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.

Mr Tsanyawa reiterated the state government’s readiness to partner with all persons, group and organisations in its determination towards providing quality healthcare service for the good people of the state.

He applauded the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for his relentless efforts towards improving the health and well-being of the people of the state stressing that, all is under control and no need for panicking.

