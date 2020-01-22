BREAKING: Pregnant woman, two doctors die as Kano confirms Lassa fever outbreak

Related News

The Kano State government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Aminu Tsanyawa, the state commissioner for health, told journalists Wednesday that a pregnant woman and two medical doctors, who diagnosed her, have died of the fever.

The disclosure came hours after at least 16 people were reported dead in a fresh outbreak of Lassa Fever in Ondo State.

According to the state government has confirmed, about 84 cases have also been recorded since the beginning of the year.

The governor, Rotimi Akuredolu, and the heads of relevant agencies met on Tuesday to review the situation which blew open at the weekend, as medical personnel struggled to grapple with the challenge.

Officials said that medical facilities at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, and other facilities in Akure, the state capital were already overstretched.

So far, three local government areas have been affected. They include Akoko South West, Akure South, Ondo West, and Owo local governments.

