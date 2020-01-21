FRSC counters police, says seven dead in Katsina auto crash

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disputed the claims of the police about an accident along Mai’adua-Shargalle Road, Mashi Local Government Area, Katsina State, on Monday.

The corps said contrary to police claims, seven persons were killed while 58 were injured in the accident.

According to the corps’ spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the accident involved a white commercial Iveco trailer with registration number: XD 459 KTN.

Contrary to an earlier statement issued by the Police, the FRSC, who claimed to have made the ‘rescue’, told this newspaper that “seven people died while the other victims were taken to GHP Mashi” for adequate treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, had earlier stated that “17 people were confirmed dead at the Primary Health Centre, Mashi, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

Mr Kazeem, in a WhatsApp message to PREMIUM TIMES late Monday night, also said the “accident occurred when the carrier attached to the vehicle was detached causing it to fall off a bridge thereby killing the passengers and animals.”