BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bala Mohammed’s election as Bauchi governor

Related News

The Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the election of Bala Muhammed of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) as governor of Bauchi State.

The unanimous judgment read by Justice Dattijo Mohammed dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Muhammed Abubakar.

The seven-member panel of the apex court held that the evidence of the appellants’ witnesses at the election tribunal was inadmissible.

Details later…