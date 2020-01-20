BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto governor

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal (Photo Credit: BBC)
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of the All Progressive Congress and its candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, challenging Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Sokoto State.
The seven-member of the apex court , in a unanimous judgement on Monday, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
