Six die in accident along Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway

Related News

No fewer than six people died Sunday morning in an accident along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway.

The accident involved a truck and an 18-seater commercial bus.

Seven people also sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident.

The injured were taken to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, for medical attention.

It was learnt that the accident, which occurred around 10.00 a.m., occurred at Abuduka area on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control.

He added that the truck’s brake failed and it rammed into the full 18-seater commercial bus.

“I am not sure if any of the passenger in the bus can survive though, not all are dead but the ones alive are in coma,” the witness said asking not to be named.

He added that attempt by witnesses to apprehend the driver of the truck failed as he forced his way out into a nearby bush and escaped from the area.

“When people tried to apprehend the truck driver he brought out knife threaten to stab anybody who dare move closer before he took to his heel,” he said.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the accident.

Ms Chukwura said five men and one woman died from the accident.

She also confirmed that the injured were taken to a hospital.