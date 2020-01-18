SexforMarks: More victims recount experiences with OAU lecturer

Related News

Apart from Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-level student of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, who accused a lecturer, Olabisi Olaleye, of sexually harassing her; other victims have narrated their shocking experiences with the same lecturer.

PREMIUM TIMES has also obtained part of the audio recording of the lewd conversations between the lecturer and Ms Afolayan.

The audio recording is part of the evidence presented by Ms Afolayan before the panel set to probe the allegations.

In the seven minutes recording, the lecturer was allegedly heard in Yoruba language demanding for hugs from Ms Afolayan. He also accused the student of refusing to cook for him from the “excess money” she receives from her parent, and that she also “didn’t want to sleep with him.”

Mr Olaleye also asked Ms Afolayan when she would be free to “be with him” but the student said she wanted to write another examination.

But in his response, Olaleye told the student he wasn’t expecting her to be with him forever. “Or are you bewitched?” he asked the student angrily.

The lecturer also threatened to tear the student’s cloth if she refused to hug him, adding that “something must come from the girl’s ‘Nazareth’.

Meanwhile, a male student of the department identified as Sikiru, was heard in the audio recording assuring Ms Afolayan of good results if she agreed to Mr Olaleye’s overture.

“If you score B, Uncle Bisi can change it to A for you. Just be sure that you cannot know uncle B and still fail on this campus,” Sikiru said.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with Sikiru were unsuccessful as the number provided as his mobile number did not go through.

Other victims narrate ordeal

Meanwhile, across major social media platforms including WhatsApp and Twitter, other students and alumni of the department have narrated their experiences with the lecturer, showing evidence including screenshots of messages reportedly exchanged between them and Mr Olaleye.

For instance, one of them, identified simply as Chisom, shared in a WhatsApp group the screenshots of messages exchanged between her and Mr Olaleye, where the lecturer asked her to send her nude pictures, “and how much horny he feels whenever he sees the student’s picture.”

Another student, who expressed regret that she allowed Mr Olaleye to sleep with her, shared her message with the lecturer, saying the sexual relationship they were into was against her faith. But Mr Olaleye allegedly continued to pester her to send him pictures of her private part, even when the student said she was menstruating.

A female student, who doesn’t want to be named, wrote; “This one that I bought Joven (brand of wine) for (sic) severally, slept with me and still gave me E.”

Another student wrote anonymously; “I can’t even remember how many times this mad man has slept with me. I didn’t want to have extra. Paying school fees wasn’t easy. I pray Ogunbodede (the vice-chancellor) puts this one away. He is a virus, he feeds on our fears.”

University halves lecturer’s salary

Having established a prima facie case against him, the management of the university said it had halved the lecturer’s salaries pending the outcome of the matter before the panel.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the university took the decision after it had confirmed the authenticity of the evidence presented by the accuser.

“That is the tradition here. This does not mean that the matter has been concluded but based on the preliminary report presented by the gender centre, where the student had reported the matter,” Mr Olarewaju said.