Imo Judgement: PDP leaders to stage protest

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resolved to stage a protest across the streets of Abuja over the recent verdict of the Supreme Court that sacked one of its governors, Emeka Ihedioha.

The party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this on Friday during the party’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Secondus stated that the aim of the protest was to impress it on Nigerians that injustice has been done to the party. No date has been fixed for the protest.

According to him, the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the ruling party, APC, as the Imo State governor is a miscarriage of justice.

He said although justice comes only from God, the aggrieved PDP leaders must speak out against injustice as their silence could be taken to mean consent to the injustice.

The 87th NEC meeting was attended by several party bigwigs including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governors of Sokoto, Zamfara and Adamawa states.

The Judgment

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Mr Uzodinma originally came fourth in the election while Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) came second and third respectively.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision on Tuesday in Abuja.

The PDP had on Thursday called for the immediate review and reversal of the decision of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship tussle.

The party also called for the exit of Mr Muhammad as the chief justice, accusing him of influencing the judgement.