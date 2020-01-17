14 killed in another attack in Zamfara – Police

Related News

Armed bandits on Wednesday attacked Baban Rafi community in Gummi Local Government Area, killing at least 14 persons, the police have said.

A resident said the bandits stormed the community on over 30 motorcycles in the morning shooting sporadically. They killed over 20 persons in the process, he said.

“I’m a survivor. After the the attack, we buried over 20 people. Some other people are missing either killed in the bush or are still hiding,” a resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

“Before coming to our community, they reportedly robbed residents of Barikin Daji (neighbouring community) of their valuables, they rustled virtually all their livestock,” the resident added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Wednesday how the armed bandits killed two health workers supervising polio vaccination exercise at primary health care centres in Zurmi Local Government Area.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement to journalists said 14 people were killed.

He said the bandits reportedly came from neighboring Kebbi State and launched the attack in Zamfara.

His unedited statement is reproduced below:

ATTACK ON BABBAN RAFI VILLAGE GUMMI LGA, NEAR DANKO IN KEBBI LGA BY DEVIANT BANDITS

The Zamfara State Police Command has Confirmed the killing of Fourteen (14) people following attack on remote Village of Babban Rafi in Gummi LGA, near Danko in Kebbi State.

The attack occurred on the 15th of January, 2020 where large number of armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Kebbi state stormed the village in the night and started shooting sporadically, a situation that resulted to the death of 14 people.

Combine teams of PMF/CTU/ FSARS attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with Men from “Operation Hadarin Daji” Mobilized to the area with a view to trailing the perpetrators for arrest and to also avoid further attack on neighbouring villages.

Discreet investigation will be conducted to unravel the circumstances surrounding this dastardly act.

Recalled that Zamfara state is undergoing peaceful dialogue with local militia groups Yansakai, Armed bandits and other warring groups, a development that led to the return of peace and stability in the state and its environs.

Despite the peace development recorded, the Command in collaboration with other security agencies are aware of some recalcitrant bandits who refused to tow the line of peace, such recalcitrant are being dealt with by the security agent’s action in collaboration with the repentant bandits.

The Commissioner of Police CP Usman Nagogo psc+ condoles the families of the deceased and assures that the command will arrest the perpetrators of this bizarre crime so as to face the full wrath of the law.

SP Mohammed shehu,

Police Public Relations officer,

For:- Commissioner of Police

Zamfara State Command

Gusau.