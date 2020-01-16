Yobe governor speaks on fatal attack on Potiskum emir

Related News

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has expressed sadness over the attack on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum, Umara Bauya, on Tuesday along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 30 people were killed and about 100 kidnapped when armed men in military uniform attacked the convoy.

The police initially claimed only six people including four aides of the Yobe emir were killed.

In a statement signed by the Yobe State Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, the governor prayed for the deceased and their families.

He also called on security operatives to step up their game and route out criminality, banditry and robbery in the country.

“The attack has caused the death of four of the emir’s staff, including a driver and three courtiers. Many other innocent motorists were also fatally and severely affected,” the commissioner said.

“His Excellency Governor Buni’s thoughts and prayers are with His Highness the Mai Pataskum, the families of his deceased staff and those who sustained injuries as a result of the callous and criminal attack.

“The governor prays Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant eternal repose to the souls of the departed and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss. He also wishes for those who were injured fast recovery.

“His Excellency Governor Buni calls on security agencies to continue to step up effort to tackle banditry, robbery and other criminal activities and assures them of the continuous support and partnership of the government and people of Yobe State.”

The Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Chiefs, Muhammadu Idrissa, in a statement through his media assistant, Mohammed Abubakar, also condemned the attack on the convoy of the Potiskum emir.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the gun attack, which was carried out against the convoy of His Royal Highness Alhaji Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya.

“We once again condemn this heinous gunmen attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the Pataskum Emirate Council and entire people,” the monarch said.

In another development, hundreds of thousands of residents, friends, and family members attended the funeral of the slain aides at Potiskum.

The funeral which was held at the open air arena at the emir’s palace was attended by the emirs of Tikau and Damagum.

An official of the Potiskum emirate said the emir is undergoing treatment, for injuries sustained during the attack, at an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna.