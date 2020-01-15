Five aid workers abducted by Boko Haram released

Related News

Five aid workers abducted by Boko Haram insurgents last December have been released, security sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.

The workers, two females and three males, were kidnapped on December 22 after a gang of gunmen believed to be Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their vehicle between Monguno and Damaturu.

According to the sources, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, on strict conditions of anonymity, the release of the five abductees was facilitated by the State Security Service.

“It is a big day for us here in Borno with the release of the five abductees, ” the source said.

The source said five abducted arrived at the DSS office in Maiduguri at about 4 pm.

The source said, “two of the abductees were staff of ALIMA, an international NGO; one from Solidarity International, one from International Organization on Migration and one from Red Cross.”

The source did not mention if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the five abductees.

Details later…