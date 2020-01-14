BREAKING: Amotekun by South-west is illegal, Nigerian government declares

Related News

The Nigerian government has declared a regional security outfit, Amotekun, formed by states in the South-west geopolitical zone as illegal.

Governors in the region announced the formation of the regional paramilitary outfit last week to complement the work of the police.

A launch of the outfit was held in Ibadan at the event attended by political and traditional leaders across party lines from the South-west.

A Tuesday statement from the minister of justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday said setting up of the organisation “runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.”

Policing is a federal duty under the exclusive list of the Nigerian constitution.

