BREAKING: Amotekun by South-west is illegal, Nigerian government declares

Amotekun [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Amotekun [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Nigerian government has declared a regional security outfit, Amotekun, formed by states in the South-west geopolitical zone as illegal.

Governors in the region announced the formation of the regional paramilitary outfit last week to complement the work of the police.

A launch of the outfit was held in Ibadan at the event attended by political and traditional leaders across party lines from the South-west.

A Tuesday statement from the minister of justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday said setting up of the organisation “runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.”

Policing is a federal duty under the exclusive list of the Nigerian constitution.

Details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.