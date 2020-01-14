Court orders Nigerian Army to reinstate illegally dismissed officer

Related News

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Nigerian Army to reinstate a senior officer, Abdulfatai Mohammed, having found the military authorities violated the law in his 2016 dismissal.

The judge, Rakiya Haastrup, gave the judgement on Tuesday at the headquarters of the industrial court in Abuja.

The judgement upholding Mr Mohammed’s claim that the authourities arbitrarily forced him to retire, capped off nearly four years of efforts to get justice, including repeated appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari for redress.

“Advise your clients to comply,” Ms Haastrup told the counsel to the defendants after her judgement.

