LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court rules on Sokoto, Kano, other governorship appeals

The Supreme Court is set to give judgements on five governorship election appeals today.

They are those of Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States.

In the March 9 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared governors Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Samuel Ortom of Benue winners of governorship elections in their respective states.

The different appeals before the apex court were filed on different dates by the various aggrieved candidates.

The candidates are challenging judgements of Election Tribunals and the Appeal Courts, which upheld the elections.

Anchoring their grievances on non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the issue of over-voting among other charges, the candidates want the apex court to declare them winners of the governorship elections.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, will deliver judgements on the cases on Tuesday

PREMIUM TIMES is bringing you the details of the final proceedings at the Supreme Court as they unfold.

LIVE UPDATES

Some lawyers, journalists and party supporters locked outside the courtroom.

Kano

The lawyer to Abba Yusuf of the People Democratic Party(PDP), Adegboyega Awomolo, in adopting his written address asked the court to allow the appeal and grant all the appellant prayers.

Mr Awomolo noted that the returning officer cancelled results in 207 polling units, declared the election inconclusive and rescheduled another election for 23rd March, 2019.

Mr Awolowo summited that the cancellation made by the state returning officer in 207 polling units after announcing the entire results in the state is ultra vires his powers and the declaration of the election as inconclusive is also ultra vires.