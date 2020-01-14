LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court rules on Sokoto, Kano, other governorship appeals

The Supreme Court is set to give judgements on five governorship election appeals today.
They are those of Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States.
In the March 9 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared governors Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Samuel Ortom of Benue winners of governorship elections in their respective states.
The different appeals before the apex court were filed on different dates by the various aggrieved candidates.
The candidates are challenging judgements of Election Tribunals and the Appeal Courts, which upheld the elections.
Anchoring their grievances on non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the issue of over-voting among other charges, the candidates want the apex court to declare them winners of the governorship elections.
A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, will deliver judgements on the cases on Tuesday
PREMIUM TIMES is bringing you the details of the final proceedings at the Supreme Court as they unfold.
LIVE UPDATES
According to the senior lawyer, “Therefore, the result of the second rescheduled election of March 23” is null and void.
“The only lawful votes at the Kano state governorship election … were those announced by the returning officer on March 11.
“In conclusion, I urge your lordship to allow this appeal on the grounds that the appellant scored the highest votes at the election of March 9, 2019 and satisfied section 179 (2) a and b,” the lawyer saud.
Mr Duru said the appellant’s premise, exhibit P1 which is form EC8D, upon which the appellant based his argument, does not contain the results of all the 44 local governments that make up Kano State, contrary to his assertion.
According to him, the form EC8D does not contain the results of the 207 polling units. Therefore, there was absolutely no way, the returning officer could have declared a winner out of that result.
Mr Ganduje’s lawyer stressed that out of the 207 polling units, 62 polling units were from Gama ward and the results from that unit were not collated by relevant officers as agents of the appellant carted away the results, locked himself up in a room with a pen, stayed there for an hour, did not return the results to INEC, but took them to the commissioner of police in the state.
He said allowing the appeal would mean sanctioning election violence, giving credit to somebody who has clearly violated the law and admitted the same.
Mr Duru urged the apex court to dismiss the appeal with substantial cost of N5 million.
The APC lawyer, Alex Iziyion, on his part said the court should discontinuance the issues formulated by the appelants. He urged the court to dismiss the appeal.
The CJN announced that judgment in the Kano State governorship appeal is to be delivered on January 20.
The court has reconvened.
After re-convening, the CJN announced that with the provisions of the Electoral Act which stipulates that governorship appeal should be heard and determined on or before 60 days, the apex court would be taking Imo and Sokoto states, whose appeals would elapse on January 17.
