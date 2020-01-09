Court jails Council for Arts DG, Runsewe, for contempt

Related News

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama on Thursday convicted and sentenced the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Olusegun Runsewe, to jail for contempt of court.

The judge, Jude Okeke, who gave the order on Thursday, said Mr Runsewe should be kept in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje “until he purges himself of contempt.”

Mr Okeke further ordered that the Inspector General of Police should give effect to the order committing Mr Runsewe to custody.

According to the judge, this would serve as a deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain.

Mr Okeke described Mr Runsewe’s act as highly contemptuous.

The judge’s order on Thursday emanated from motion from a suit filed by Ummakalif Ltd.

The suit is against the DG NCAC, the FCT Minister, the Federal Capital Development Authority, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, over the sealing of the Arts and Crafts village in Abuja.

The motion dated June 21, 2019 was brought pursuant to Order 47 rule 10 subrules 1, 2 and 3 of the High Court of the FCT Civil Procedure Rules 2018.

The claimant in the motion sought an order of court admitting Mr Runsewe to prison for contempt of the order made on December 15 2017, which had insisted that status quo be maintained.

The former judge who was in charge of the case, Salisu Umar, had on March 6, 2018 lambasted the council.

Mr Salisu said at the time that the council’s action in sealing up the village had shown that it had “no respect for the rule of law” by going against the injunction that status quo be maintained.

Mr Umar was elevated to the bench of the Court of Appeal in 2018 and the case was subsequently transferred to Justice Okeke’s court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 2017 audit report recently released by the auditor-general indicted the NCAC and its director-general of financial irregularities in contract awards and payments. According to the report, the financial irregularities were committed in 2015, 2016 and early 2017.

Mr Runsewe has however written the Auditor-General of the Federation over the audit report that indicted his agency.

In the letter dated January 2 to the Auditor-General, Anthony Anyone, Mr Runsewe expressed deep concern at what he regarded as image tarnishing reports making rounds that he was indicted and undergoing an investigation for a multi-million naira scam.

“I would like to draw the attention of the Auditor-General for the Federation to an online publication that claimed that the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture is under an investigation and has been indicted in a multi-million naira scam.

“We would normally have ignored such reports but considering the image of the organisation before the general republic,” he said in the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Runsewe in a telephone interview said his concern was not about PREMIUM TIMES report but how people on social media and other blogs twisted the report without context.

In the letter to the auditor-general, Mr Runsewe said the contracts were awarded by his predecessor, as he only assumed office in 2017

“I would like to inform the Auditor-General for the Federation that I was appointed as Director-General of the Council in 2017. The reports, however, focused on 2016 and the early part of 2017 but the writers do not understand the difference between ongoing projects and new projects in Accounting procedure.

PREMIUM TIMES efforts to reach Mr Runsewe over the latest ruling were not successful. He did not answer telephone calls or reply messages.