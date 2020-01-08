Why U.S. suffered no casualty from Iran missile attack – Trump

Related News

President Donald Trump has credited precautionary measures put in place by American soldiers for the lack of casualties from an Iranian missile attack.

Iran launched about a dozen missiles at two military bases in Iraq where American soldiers were staying.

The rockets launched between late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning did not kill any American or Iraqi soldiers, Mr Trump said at a televised media appearance on Wednesday afternoon. He said the missile attack only caused minimal damage to facilities.

Mr Trump said American service members had put in place sophisticated precautionary measures as part of their preparation for Iran’s response to the killing of its military chief, Qassem Soleimani, last week.

Mr Soleimani was killed near Baghdad International Airport on January 2 by a missile authorised by Mr Trump. Iran has vowed a revenge for the attack.

Mr Trump’s announcement that no American lives were lost would serve as a relief for world leaders who had sued for a de-escalation of hostilities following Mr Soleimani’s killing.

The American president made no mention of any further military attack on Iran or its officials but threatened to impose more economic sanctions.

Mr Trump assured the world in his briefing that Iran would never acquire nuclear capabilities as long as he remained the president.

Iran announced earlier this week that it was pulling out of a 2015 agreement that prohibited it from producing an atomic bomb.

The agreement was spearheaded by former President Barack Obama, but Mr Trump pulled out from it shortly after assuming office in 2017 in defiance of widespread protests from world leaders.