We don’t need Middle East oil anymore, Trump says

The United States is now the largest crude oil and natural gas producer in the world and no longer needs oil from the Middle East, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Mr Trump said this at the White House in an official reaction to the retaliatory attack by Iran on an Iraqi base housing American troops.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Iranian attack which Iran said was in retaliation to the killing of its top general, Qasam Soleimani, by the U.S. inside Iraq.

In his speech, Mr Trump said the U.S. would impose more economic sanctions on Iran.

He also criticized the Obama administration for signing, alongside other world Powers, the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, which Mr Trump withdrew the U.S. from.

Details later…