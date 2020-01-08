Trump won’t retaliate militarily against Iran but threatens fresh economic sanctions

and
President Donald Trump speaking in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. suffered no casualties in the missiles attack by Iran on an Iraqi airbase used by American soldiers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack which Iran said was in retaliation for the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, Qasam Soleimani.

Mr Trump while addressing journalists at the White House said the U.S, suffered only minimal damage to facilities during the ballistic missile attack.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost,” he said.

The American leader made no mention of any planned military retaliation against Iran for the attack.

He, however, said the U.S. will immediately impose additional economic sanctions on Iran.

He also said his administration worked with Iran to defeat ISIS and is willing to work with them on other matters.

“The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran and we should work together on this and other shared priorities,” he said.

