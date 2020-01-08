12 die in Kano road accident

FRSC officials at the scene of the accident on the expressway
File photo of an accident scene on the expressway

At least 12 people were killed in a road accident in Kano State on Wednesday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

The Kano FRSC spokesperson, Kabiru Daura, told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred at 11:20 a.m. at Tsaida village, in Gaya Local Government Area of the state.

He said 26 others were injured and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

He blamed the accident on over speeding which led to a head-on collision between two vehicles.

He said it involved a Golf-3 with registration BBR 690 AA and a Hummer bus with registration number KTG 467 YG.

The official said all the vehicles affected are commercial vehicles. He said 38 people were on board include 19 men, five women, nine boys and five girls.

