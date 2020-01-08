Supreme Court affirms Ikpeazu’s election as Abia governor

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Okezie Ikpeazu as the governor of Abia State.

Justice Paul Galinje, a member of the seven-member panel, read the court’s unanimous judgement.

He said the appellant’s reliance solely on the smart card readers in proving the alleged over-voting was fatal to their case.

Mr Galinje also held that the law is clear that the petitioner must tender the voter’s register, and should relate the document to the specific area where the documents were affected.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court affirms El-Rufai’s election as Kaduna governor

According to the judge, the card reader print out tendered by the appellants at the tribunal cannot be inserted into the constitution or electoral act which stipulates the yardstick for proving over voting.

The judge said that the appellants failed to provide credible evidence to prove their case.

He finally held that the two lower courts are right to dismiss the appeal and it will suffer the same fate in the Supreme Court.

Accordingly the appeal lacked merit and “equally dismissed”, he ruled.

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Alex Otti, and his party had approached the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Governor Ikpeazu.

Details Shortly…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.