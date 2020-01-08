LIVE UPDATES: Trump outlines next steps after Iran retaliates against America

Related News

President Donald Trump is set to address Americans on his next steps following a retaliatory attack by Iran on American interests.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles on two Iraqi airbases hosting American troops.

No American or Iraqi soldiers are believed to have been killed in the attacks amidst reports that the Iraqis were warned by the Iranians beforehand.

The attacks were in retaliation for the assassination of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the U.S.

After the attacks, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning that Iran did not “seek escalation or war.”

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he wrote.

In his first reaction after the attack, Mr Trump tweeted: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

The American president is now expected to speak on his next line of action.

Many world leaders have called for calm and a de-escalation of the violence.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of Mr Trump’s speech.